LPL Financial LLC Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.97. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

