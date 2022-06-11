LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HSRT opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

