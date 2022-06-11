LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

TAIL opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

