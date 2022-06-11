LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.71% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.55. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

