LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,051,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $333,644.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

