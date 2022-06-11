LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,963 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.72% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

