LPL Financial LLC Purchases 11,787 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $847,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

