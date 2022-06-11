LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU opened at $79.27 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

