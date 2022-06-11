LPL Financial LLC Purchases 355 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $303.49 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.02 and its 200-day moving average is $412.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

