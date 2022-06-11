LPL Financial LLC Purchases 46,457 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,457 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period.

BATS:IFRA opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

