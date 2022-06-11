LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,355,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,085,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after buying an additional 250,103 shares during the period.

EZU opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

