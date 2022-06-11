LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

In other news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 155,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,390 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

