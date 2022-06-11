LPL Financial LLC Sells 19,087 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.46% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

