LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.27% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 190,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $62.73.

