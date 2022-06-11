LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,972 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.88% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $28.36.

