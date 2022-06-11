LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.38% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $52.55.

