LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.39% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,520,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCB opened at $46.88 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85.

