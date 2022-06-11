LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,960,000 after acquiring an additional 991,811 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LXP opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

