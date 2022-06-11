MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,150.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $691.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,056.02. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $640.00 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 188.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

