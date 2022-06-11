NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.88% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $103,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

