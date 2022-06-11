Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,234 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pegasystems worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

