Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.93 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BeiGene worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BeiGene by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after buying an additional 90,143 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $4,524,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in BeiGene by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,160. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

