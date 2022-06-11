Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,730 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Stewart Information Services worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 122,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

