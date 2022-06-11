Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,936 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,936 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $11,371,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

