Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.20% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

