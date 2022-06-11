Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Olin worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Olin by 8,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after purchasing an additional 838,854 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OLN opened at $61.01 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $67.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.