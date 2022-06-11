Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

