Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5,762.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

