PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of PBF Energy worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PBF Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,084,210.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock worth $201,518,077. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PBF opened at $40.33 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

