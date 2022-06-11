Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272,083 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.94% of Peabody Energy worth $101,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,758,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BTU opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

