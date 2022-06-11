Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Penn National Gaming worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $32.18 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

