Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $97,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 64.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

PIPR stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.