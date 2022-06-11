Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 2976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $782.45 million, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ranpak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,351,000 after buying an additional 553,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 35.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ranpak by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 617,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Ranpak by 96.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 834,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

