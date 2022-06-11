Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,846 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.95% of Relay Therapeutics worth $97,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $545,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,051. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.