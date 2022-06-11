Richard K. Crumly Sells 20,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 837,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,798,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
