RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,540 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.18% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $96,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,562,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 690,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,326,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

