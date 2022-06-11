Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

CCMP opened at $176.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

