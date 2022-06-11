Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3,767.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

NYSE CNX opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

