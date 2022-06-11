Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,513 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 256,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

