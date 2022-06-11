Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 538 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 162.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 307,059 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 120.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 84.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $28.95 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

