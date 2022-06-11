Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $58,000 Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 52,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 197,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK opened at $15.83 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $676.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.60.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

