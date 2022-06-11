Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $58,000 Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 291.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,586,000 after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 969,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LSI opened at $108.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.