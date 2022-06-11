Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 558,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,291,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,470 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,531,000 after acquiring an additional 128,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

