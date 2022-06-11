Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.