Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Signet Jewelers worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 103.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

