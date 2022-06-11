Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,137 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.38% of Skyline Champion worth $106,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $51.67 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

