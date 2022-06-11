State Street Corp Acquires 107,198 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.60% of Flowserve worth $104,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flowserve by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

