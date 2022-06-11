State Street Corp Acquires 120,964 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,964 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.65% of American Assets Trust worth $105,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

AAT stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 98,049 shares of company stock worth $3,289,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

