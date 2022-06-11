State Street Corp Acquires 161,242 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.34% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $107,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $4,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,716,000 after buying an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after buying an additional 211,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

