State Street Corp Acquires 47,910 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.21% of Progyny worth $100,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Progyny by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,236 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.03. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,226 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,041. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

